Kirk Medas, star of MTV’s ‘Floribama Shore,’ dead at 33

ATLANTA — Kirk Medas, one of the stars of MTV’s hit reality show “Floribama Shore” has died after spending several weeks in the hospital.

Medas, 33, was hospitalized with a “severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis” last month, PEOPLE confirmed.

Castmates of the former reality star shared updates on his health battles with fans on social media earlier this week.

Aimee Hall said that Medas had been sedated in the hospital for two weeks and had been placed on a ventilator.

Nilsa Prowant asked fans for prayers and support as well as publicizing a GoFundMe campaign started by his family, which has currently raised more than $35,000.

“I was at the beach when I felt it. Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye. Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew,” Hall wrote on social media.

“Floribama Shore,” a spinoff of the wildly successful “Jersey Shore,” ran for four seasons on MTV from 2017 to 2021. It shared the lives of a group of friends vacationing in Panama City Beach, Florida. The fourth season was partially filmed in Athens, Georgia.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of the ‘Floribama Shore’ family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE.

