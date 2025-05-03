Missing swimmer recovered from Lake Oconee

LAKE OCONEE, Ga. — The search for a man from Texas who vanished while swimming in Lake Oconee has come to an end.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reported that the body of Bertram Raymond Foster, 54, from Williamson, Texas has been recovered.

Foster disappeared late Thursday night when he attempted to swim across Collins Cove in Lake Oconee.

Deputies and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were called to the lake just before 9:45 p.m. and searched until 2 a.m. They resumed their search on Friday.

Earlier this year, a pair of teachers vanished while boating on Lake Oconee.

Joycelyn Wilson and her fiancé, Gary Jones, disappeared in February. Wilson’s body was recovered the next day, but crews searched the lake for a month to find Jones’ body.

