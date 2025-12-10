Man accused of vandalizing Kell High School, doing more than $12,000 in damage

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are accused of vandalizing a Cobb County high school over the Thanksgiving holiday and doing more than $12,000 in damage.

According to arrest warrants from the Cobb County court system, Micah Zefo and Hunter Bridges illegally entered the high school on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, committing various acts of vandalism.

One of the acts involved breaking into a Cobb County school bus and driving it around the school’s parking lot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The warrant says Zefo also entered the high school by jumping over several fences and getting into the school gym, then intentionally damaging the gym floor and two floor scrubbers by performing “repeated spins and sharp turns on the freshly refinished hardwood floor.”

The arrest warrant says repairs on the floor are estimated to cost $6,000, with another $6,621 estimated to repair the scrubbers themselves.

TRENDING STORIES:

Zefo is also accused of stealing a name plate at the high school worth $1,500.

Zefo was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including:

2 counts of entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony

Burglary

Criminal damage, 2nd degree

Loitering

Criminal trespass

Theft by taking

Jail records show Zefo was arrested and taken into custody and was awarded a $15,000 bond. He paid it and was released.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, the Cobb County School District said charges were filed against both Zefo and Bridges.

Bridges has not been taken into custody yet, and his charges are not yet known.

“The district is aware of vandalism that occurred at Kell High School last month that caused thousands of dollars in damage to the school’s property,” a district spokesperson said. “Following an investigation, charges have been filed against two men, neither of whom is a student. This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group