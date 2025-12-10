Marietta school board approves raise, contract extension for superintendent

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera received a raise and an extended contract at the most recent school board meeting.

A Marietta City Schools spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Rivera received a 5.5% salary increase and his contract with the district was extended through the end of 2028.

Going forward, Rivera will be paid $284,578 per year as a base salary, increased from $269,742.

Overall, Rivera’s income package will increase from $450,629 to $487,512.

Rivera also receives an annual $10,000 bonus, though school officials said he donates that bonus to the Marietta Schools Foundation.

The superintendent will remain in his position until Dec. 31, 2028 pending any additional contract extensions that may be made at a later date.

