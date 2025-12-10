Marietta buys back IKEA property. Could the city lure Atlanta’s new NWSL team?

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Marietta approved this week to buy back property that IKEA purchased a few years ago.

The land could put the city in a prime spot to land the training facility for Atlanta’s newly announced National Women’s Soccer League team.

Marietta officials entered an agreement to buy 34 acres that sit along Franklin Gateway right off Interstate 75. The funds to purchase the commercial property will come from the city’s designated, redevelopment bonds.

“This purchase reflects our continued commitment to thoughtful, strategic use of Franklin Gateway’s Redevelopment Bond funds,” Mayor Steve Tumlin said. “I appreciate IKEA’s collaborative partnership that made the agreement possible, and I look forward to seeing how this property will contribute to the long-term stability and success of the corridor.”

The city has not said how the land will be used, but it is near the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Grounds for Atlanta United.

Arthur M. Blank Sports & Entertainment, which owns Atlanta United, was recently awarded an NWSL expansion team. They have not made a decision on where the team will train.

“We have had positive discussions with Marietta, which has been an outstanding location for our Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground for Atlanta United,” a spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News.

