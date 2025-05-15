Man accused of trying to bring gun into Braves game at Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Truist Park security stopped a fan with a gun from getting into the ballpark earlier this month, according to police.

The incident happened on May 6 around 6 p.m. at Truist Park.

It was the same night the Atlanta Braves played against the Cincinnati Reds.

Marietta police arrested Joshua Faison before the game.

According to officials, Faison’s bag set off metal detectors at the gate.

When security officers and law enforcement searched the bag, officers said they found a handgun believed to be stolen.

Faison was charged with theft by receiving and taken to the Cobb County Detention Center.

