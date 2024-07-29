Man accused of stealing car with medical service dog inside at Cobb County gas station

KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County police have identified a suspect in the theft of a car with a service dog in it, earlier this month.

On July 11, Cobb County police were called out to the Swifty Save gas station on Chastain Road in Kennesaw.

Police said a driver went into the store and returned to find his car had been taken.

Cobb County police identified 40-year-old Simeon Statam of Marietta as a suspect in this theft. Statam has not been arrested as law enforcement continues to search for him.

The dog and car are still missing.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with Beau Jones about his concerns regarding the whereabouts of his medical service dog.

“I don’t have any information. I don’t have anything that says here’s an idea of where she might be,” said Jones.

Jones said his medical service dog has been a part of his life for eight years, and not having her around has had a tremendous impact on his day-to-day life.

“I just feel that something else from a grander scale could have been done by now. It’s been 18 days, almost three weeks and I’m no closer to locating her. Her not being in my life has forced my quality of life to decline tremendously,” said Jones.

According to Cobb County court records Statam has been accused of committing crimes in Cobb County in the past, that includes theft and false imprisonment.

If you have any information about the dog’s whereabouts, contact the Cobb County Police Department.

