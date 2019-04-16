0 Man accused of killing 2 innocent victims during street race turns self in

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old man accused of killing two innocent victims during a street race turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

Cobb County police told Channel 2 Action News that George Cambi is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, reckless driving and cruelty to children.

An arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose shows Cambi had his 1-year-old daughter in his car at the time.

Cambi and his child had been recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

James Wheeler, 31, of Acworth, and Patrick Duff, 35, of Mableton, died in the crash on Floyd Road April 7.

Family members said Duff has three children, including an 8-month-old girl. Wheeler has an 8-year-old son. Their funerals were held over the weekend.

Police said a black 2010 Toyota Yaris driven by Wheeler was traveling westbound on Bates Road toward Floyd Road.

The Toyota turned left on Floyd Road and into the path of Cambi’s red 2006 Infiniti G35, which was headed northbound on Floyd Road. The two vehicles collided.

“I’m praying for him. I’m not angry at them, but I want them to learn a lesson from this,” said Duff’s mother, Tangelia Ray. “I hope to God it changes his life forever.”

Police released pictures of a gray Chevrolet Trail Blazer that investigators believe is connected to the street race.

The SUV has been seized, but the driver hasn’t been located or identified, police said.

“Please just turn yourself in. Stop racing. Stop speeding in those cars,” Tangelia Ray said. “I’m pleading with anyone that may know who owns that car, please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

