Downed power lines shut down nearly all lanes of I-20

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Downed power lines across I-20 in Douglas County are blocking nearly all lanes of traffic Tuesday afternoon. 

    The lines are down between Chapel Hill Road and Bill Arp Road. 

    One lane is open on I-20 westbound. All other lanes are shut down. 

    Channel 2 Action News has learned that it could be hours before the stretch of highway is open. 

    We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to learn more about how the issue could affect your afternoon commute, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

