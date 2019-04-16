Downed power lines shut down nearly all lanes of I-20

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Downed power lines across I-20 in Douglas County are blocking nearly all lanes of traffic Tuesday afternoon.
The lines are down between Chapel Hill Road and Bill Arp Road.
One lane is open on I-20 westbound. All other lanes are shut down.
RED ALERT: Douglas Co.: Power Lines Across the Road: I-20/eb btw. Chapel Hill Rd. (exit 36) and SR-5/Bill Arp Rd. (exit 34) All Lanes are Blocked and only one lane is open on I-20/wb, Avoid. Use 78, Heavy Back Ups. https://t.co/tvj0hkcNjI #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/8xBrU5Iz2c— WSB Radio (@wsbradio) April 16, 2019
Channel 2 Action News has learned that it could be hours before the stretch of highway is open.
We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to learn more about how the issue could affect your afternoon commute, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
