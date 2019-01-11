COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Big improvements are coming to one of the area's busiest roads.
The changes are expected to save drivers precious time in traffic.
We’ll show you what the finished project will have and what it means for your commutes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Leaders kick off initiative to remove Confederate monuments across Georgia
- 'Extremely dangerous' gunman on the loose after robbing high school students
- Missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs found alive after she was kidnapped, parents murdered
The stretch between South Cobb and Atlanta Road in Cobb County will be lowered and have express lanes with tunnels.
Then, at street level, there will be a frontage road, bike lanes, walking paths and parks.
That means a lot of the businesses in the area must go.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}