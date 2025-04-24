Mailroom pirate? Man following people into apartment complexes to steal packages, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man has been targeting apartment complexes in a string of burglaries.

He’s accused of stealing packages and even managed to get inside the mail rooms.

Police say the suspect followed people into their apartment buildings to commit crimes.

Julian Richardson is currently in jail, charged with those burglaries, and he likely won’t be getting out anytime soon.

A judge believes Richardson is at risk of committing more crimes because he is already charged with six burglaries.

Crimes that police say happened at three different apartment complexes in Cobb County.

According to warrants obtained by Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell, Richardson’s alleged crime spree began in January.

Police say he stole a package from the Still House at Vinings apartment complex. He’s accused of stealing more packages at the Reserve at the Ballpark.

Police say Richardson followed residents into Spectator Apartments on three different occasions.

Less than a year ago, police arrested a man for crimes at the same apartment complex.

“You never know who’s out there, who’s around you,” neighbor Danyelle Rutherford said.

Police said Allen McCrone followed a woman into Spectator Apartments and forced his way into her apartment with the lower half of his body exposed.

“I park my car. Before I get out, I make sure nobody is watching me, nobody is following me close,” McCrone said.

Investigators said Richardson made off with more than $1,000 worth of packages.

In full transparency, one of our employees lives in one of the burglarized apartment buildings.

