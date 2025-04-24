Young Georgia equestrian severely injured after getting kicked in the head by horse

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — A young Georgia woman is recovering after she was kicked in the head by a horse.

The incident happened last week at DC Stable LLC in Blue Ridge.

Lily Biscan is an assistant trainer at the stables.

According to a GoFundMe page for Biscan, she was flown to Erlanger Trauma Center in Chattanooga following the incident.

Biscan suffered “a severe concussion, compressed skull fracture, busted eardrum, and an area with loss of hearing.”

She was moved out of the ICU on Easter and into a regular room.

“Lily and her family are very grateful to you all for praying and donating. It has eased the stress on how to handle the fast-growing medical expenses and such that come with emergencies,” a post on her GoFundMe page said.

By Monday, Biscan was back home and able to walk without a walker with some assistance.

“Thankfully, Lily’s mother will be able to stay with her as she will need this for a while,” her GoFundMe page said.

So far, people have donated nearly $32,000 of the $35,000 goal set for Biscan.

