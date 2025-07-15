Long-serving nurse celebrates decades of care

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday afternoon, a Cobb County healthcare center celebrated 75 years.

Nurse Joyce McMurrain showed Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer Kennestone Medical Center’s history and it’s her story, too.

“I came here in 1965 to this building,” McMurrain said.

Through the births of what she thinks must be a thousand babies, plus her own child, her grandchildren, and decades of watching Kennestone grow up, too.

Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center President Lorrie Liang told Stouffer the hospital is now expanding.

“What I’m most proud of is just that we’re meeting the community’s needs,” Liang said.

McMurrain now mentors the next generation of nurses. While the equipment and uniforms have been updated, something hasn’t changed.

“I’ve been honored to be able to hold the hand of someone... who is about to give birth to holding the hand of someone who is dying and that is the heart of nursing,” McMurrain said.

