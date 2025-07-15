New Gwinnett teachers and staff bring their excitement to orientation

DULUTH, Ga. — Nearly 1,300 people showed up for orientation for Gwinnett County Schools on Monday. This includes teachers, counselors, speech language pathologists, all the people it takes to fuel the school system.

The many people attending are joining the 14,000 work force of Gwinnett County Schools.

They will all now get ready over the next three weeks to start the school year.

Roxanna Pacheco graduated from college in May. Although school is still weeks away from starting in Gwinnett County, she told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan she has some first-day jitters.

“I am feeling very excited, a little nervous going into something that is super new,” Pacheco said.

She will be Ms. Pacheco to the group of second graders she will lead for the next school year.

Pacheco is one of hundreds at Gas South Convention Center for new teacher orientation, where they are preparing for the school year to start.

“For me this is the culminating event that the summer is over and we are ready to welcome our kids back,” said Al Taylor, Gwinnett Schools interim superintendent.

The district says there are several hundred fewer new teachers at orientation compared to last year.

They’ve been hiring but also focusing on keeping the teachers they have.

“Making people want to stay is the best antidote to a teacher shortage,” Taylor said.

In the coming days, the new teachers will head to their schools for orientation and spend the next few weeks preparing.

For Pacheco, who is a product of Gwinnett County Schools, this is a full-circle moment.

“Now I’ll be the one listening to these kids, asking about their day-to-day lives, and I know it’s going to be really wonderful and very rewarding,” she said.

