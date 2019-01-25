Local SWAT team sees massive spike in calls over last few weeks

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a local SWAT team tasked with keeping all of us safe, is overworked and dealing with seriously troubled suspects.
Cobb County police told Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus they have seen more standoffs in the past six weeks than it typically does in an entire year.
The county said they have 13 negotiators on call 24/7 that have to navigate mental illness and substance abuse in many cases.
Police negotiators told Klaus they have been called to 11 standoffs in just a month and a half.
The latest standoff in Cobb County was just two days ago.
