Lassiter soccer honors team manager for Senior Night

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Lassiter High School’s Trojan boys’ soccer team honored their team manager this week.
Ty Brown has been the team manager for four years.
He’s been a big part of the team, supporting them and helping them.
The team honored him on Senior Night, naming him a starter for the game.
He opened the match with a pass to his teammate and received loud cheers and high-fives from the other players.
