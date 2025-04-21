Lassiter soccer honors team manager for Senior Night

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Lassiter High School’s Trojan boys’ soccer team honored their team manager this week.

Ty Brown has been the team manager for four years.

He’s been a big part of the team, supporting them and helping them.

The team honored him on Senior Night, naming him a starter for the game.

He opened the match with a pass to his teammate and received loud cheers and high-fives from the other players.

