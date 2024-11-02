Cobb County

Kennesaw State, USF announce basketball classic in memory of beloved basketball coach

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Kennesaw State v Xavier GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 17: Head Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim of the Kennesaw State Owls looks on against the Xavier Musketeers during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 17, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

TAMPA, Fla. — Kennesaw State University and University of South Florida’s basketball teams are starting a new series with one another in honor of the basketball coach who transformed their programs.

Amir Abdur-Rahim died last month after complications during a medical procedure at a Tampa, Florida hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During a memorial service for Abdur-Rahim on Saturday, USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly announced the Love Wins Classic, a home-and-home series between the two schools where Abdur-Rahim served as head coach.

RELATED STORIES:

Before his death, he was preparing to start his second season as the men’s head basketball coach at USF.

In his fourth year as head coach at KSU, the 2022-2023 men’s basketball team made history by making it to the NCAA March Madness tournament for the first time in the school’s history.

“The two teams he led and transformed are forever better because of him,” Kelly said while making the announcement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read