Kennesaw State University now has an official draft brew thanks to an alumnus

KENNESAW, Ga. — Jeff Chassner has a strict set of priorities. His wife, his children, and beer.

“Me and beer? I mean, I love fun!” Jeff exclaimed.

It has been 20 years of fun. That is how long he has been in the beer business. He is the brains behind New Realm Brewing Company’s newest cold one.

“It’s a very light, golden lager,” Brewmaster Mitch Steele said. Steele and Chassner took Channel 2 Action News on a tour of the brewery Tuesday in Northeast Atlanta.

The new beer is called Owl In. A little play on “all in.” It is now the official draft beer of Kennesaw State University. “Is it better than Bud?” asked Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen. “I” think so.” Steele said.

It is the school’s first licensed beer. Near and dear to Jeff. He is a graduate of the KSU class of 2000.

“I have a massive love for the university. That is where I met my wife on campus,” Jeff said. He was an athletic trainer then and funds an endowment now. “I live five minutes from the university. It is always great to go back and bring my wife and kids,” Chassner said.

They have brewed 200 barrels of the suds so far. Owl In is available in shops and restaurants around the university, and of course at Owls games.

And here is the frothy foam on top: A portion of the proceeds go to Jeff’s beloved alma mater.

“We are looking for all of you bandwagon jumpers to get aboard with KSU! Enjoy our product responsibly and enjoy Owl In,” Jeff said.

