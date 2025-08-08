Jeremy Holland sworn in as new Postmaster of Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — The U.S. Postal Service swore in the new postmaster of Marietta.

Jeremy Holland was sworn in Friday afternoon at Marietta City Hall.

“This ceremony marks the beginning of his leadership at the local level under the Delivering for America Plan,” the USPS said ahead of the ceremony.

The selection of Holland as postmaster for Marietta follows a decades-long career with the USPS.

The USPS said Holland first began his career there as a rural carrier in 1997. A year later, Holland became a part-time flexible city carrier in Rome, Georgia before pursuing leadership roles three years after.

Now officially sworn in as Marietta Postmaster, “Holland is responsible for overseeing retail and delivery operations at three carrier and finance facilities, three finance offices, and two carrier annexes. He manages a workforce of 417 dedicated employees who serve customers throughout Marietta, delivering on a total of 167 city routes and 44 rural routes,” USPS said in a statement.

Holland was joined by friends and family, as well as members of the USPS, Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin, City Manager Bill Bruton, Councilman Carlyle Kent and several other officials.

