‘It fulfills such a huge need’: Senior Home Safety Program in Cobb is in search of funds

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Senior citizens make up a quarter of the population in Cobb County.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell says a lot of the help they need to age safely in their homes is coming from Cobb County Senior Services. But the Home Safety Program is in need of funding to continue.

Sarah Burns can get around in her home, thanks to Cobb County Senior Services.

“She was literally crawling from one place in her house to another. She fell and cracked her head open. We were able to help her install a couple of stair lifts, chair lifts for her,” said Ioana Bovo-Nicolescu, Cobb County senior services director.

The Home Safety Program helps seniors live independently through assistive technology.

More than 200 devices in the assisted tools studio help seniors age safely.

Darlene Hettinger, assistive tech case manager, plays a vital role in getting seniors what they need.

She helps “find devices and match them to clients more properly, to educate and train clients on the use of them,” Hettinger said.

“What we learned from piloting this program is that it works, and it fulfills such a huge need,” Bovo-Nicolescu said.

Grants that were used to start the program have run out.

“We’re looking for partnerships. We are looking for grants and support from the public. So anybody can donate on our website,” Bovo-Nicolescu said

You can donate to the home safety program through Cobb County Senior Services.

