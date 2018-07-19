Inmate on work release nearly makes it onto Las Vegas flight, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County inmate out on work release was almost able to leave the state, but was later caught, police said.
James Michael Travers III was enrolled in the work release program at the Cobb County Jail.
According to deputies, Travers didn’t come back from his work release program, bought an airplane ticket for Las Vegas and made it all the way to his gate before he was arrested Saturday.
Glenn Daniel — spokesman for the Cobb sheriff’s office, which runs the jail — said the work release program lets inmates at minimum-security facilities leave for eight hours of a job or school. Inmates must pass a background check to be eligible.
