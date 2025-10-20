Horse therapy aims to help Cobb detainees with skills for life after their release

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has introduced an equine therapy-style work release program to help detainees in skill development and societal reintegration.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Low-risk detainees are selected through a careful screening process that includes interviews and questionnaires.

Once admitted, detainees spend three days each week outside the Adult Detention Center, engaging in tasks such as grooming and bathing horses, cleaning stalls, maintaining equipment and assisting with barn operations.

These activities are supervised by trained staff and deputies.

“Through our equine program, we are able to help detainees gain hands-on experience and learn life skills like patience, responsibility, and respect,” Sheriff Craig Owens said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said research shows that equine therapy programs specifically for incarcerated individuals have had promising results.

Research from the City University of New York indicates that detainees participating in equine-assisted rehabilitation programs can experience a 50% lower likelihood of recidivism and a 55% reduction in disciplinary infractions, particularly when combined with counseling services.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office plans to monitor the program’s outcomes and consider expanding it to include more detainees in the future.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group