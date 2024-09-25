Home Depot opens emergency command center ahead of Hurricane Helene

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Home Depot team members are monitoring the storm and preparing to respond to hard hit areas.

“Here in our emergency command center we have a number of rooms established to house our emergency response elements,” Jeff Partin, the Home Depot Director of Corporate Security and Emergency Preparedness told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Monitors, maps, and weather updates filled the center. Team members are tracking the storm and assessing the possible damage.

“We’re encouraging local citizens to prepare ahead of time,” Partin said.

Partin said in the command center, staff members watch the storm in real time as it passes over different areas.

That kind of close monitoring is how they can decide which crews and what supplies need to go where and when.

“It could be plywood to board up the windows, generators for electrical outlets, outages,” Partin explained.

“There’s the potential for downed trees, power outages, that kind of thing,” Partin added.

GEMA warns of the potential for significant damage all across Georgia

