Home Depot reports strong sales in second quarter

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta-area based Home Depot said that despite some negative impacts with foreign markets, they had a strong second quarter thanks to higher sales.

The Home Depot reported a $2.1 billion increase in sales for the second part of 2025, a nearly 5% increase compared to the year before.

On the backs of that figure, the company announced it was reaffirming its fiscal year 2025 guidance, adding that comparable sales for the second quarter were up 1%.

“For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, foreign exchange rates negatively impacted total company comparable sales by approximately 40 basis points,” the company said.

Overall, The Home Depot said it had $45.3 billion in sales from April to June 2025.

Net earnings were a reported $4.6 billion, the company said.

Adjusting for diluted earnings, The Home Depot said the quarterly earnings per share were the same as the previous year.

“Our second quarter results were in line with our expectations. The momentum that began in the back half of last year continued throughout the first half as customers engaged more broadly in smaller home improvement projects,” Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO, said in a statement. “Our teams are executing at a high level and we continue to grow market share. I would like to thank our associates for their continued hard work and dedication.”

