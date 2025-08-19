Vice President JD Vance visiting metro Atlanta this week

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Vice President JD Vance will be making a trip to Georgia this week.

His office confirmed on Tuesday that Vance will visit Peachtree City on Thursday to highlight the administration’s Working Families Tax Cuts from President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

No other details, including a time and location, have been announced about Vance’s visit for security reasons.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES

©2025 Cox Media Group