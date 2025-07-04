Georgia lawmakers react to passage of tax and spending cut bill

President Donald Trump signed a package of tax breaks and spending cuts into law Friday, but it will take some time to find out what the full effects will be.

Tens of thousands of Georgians woke up to run in the big, beautiful Peachtree Road Race.

Among them was Georgia’s Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. This is his fifth Peachtree Road Race.

He also talked to Channel 2’s Richard Elliot about that bill, that he doesn’t think is so beautiful.

“Obviously I’m deeply disappointed with what happened yesterday,” he said. “I think that was a step backwards.”

Other Democrats think the same thing.

We watched Wednesday as Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams joined others Georgia Democrats opposing the bill on the House floor.

She believes this bill will be a catastrophe for Georgians tossed off Medicaid and could lead to the closure of rural hospitals all across the state.

“Because Richard, when health care is cut, when Medicaid is cut, when rural hospitals close, it doesn’t just impact Democrats. It affects Americans across the board,” Williams said.

But Republicans insist the Medicaid cuts will only get rid of fraud and abuse, and add a work or volunteer requirement.

Georgia Republican Congressman Buddy Carter voted for it.

“Essentially what we are doing are getting rid of waste, fraud and abuse. We’re making sure ineligible folks are not on Medicaid. We’re making sure that illegals are not on Medicaid,” he said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took his support of the bill to social media, saying, “The passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill is a major win for hardworking Georgians and their families. ... Republicans are delivering real results and putting the American people first.”

The law will also end the tax credits for buying electric vehicles, which some industry experts worry could impact Georgia’s two big EV plants.

