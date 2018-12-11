  • Historic trolley company to shutter at end of this year

    By: Wendy Corona

    Updated:

    MARIETTA, Ga. - The trolley company that provides tours around Marietta Square and downtown Atlanta will close at the end of the month. 

    Channel's Wendy Corona was in Marietta, where The History Marietta Trolley Company has been offering tours for over a decade. The company will make it's final stop December 31. 

    The iconic orange and green trolley has offered tours around Marietta since 2008. The trolley is named 'Ruban" in a nod to the very first trolley that went into operation in Marietta in 1905.

    Corona talked to neighbors, who said they will be sad to see it go.

    Why the company decided to closes its doors, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories