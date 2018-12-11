Historic trolley company to shutter at end of this year

MARIETTA, Ga. - The trolley company that provides tours around Marietta Square and downtown Atlanta will close at the end of the month.
Channel's Wendy Corona was in Marietta, where The History Marietta Trolley Company has been offering tours for over a decade. The company will make it's final stop December 31.
Get your souvenirs now! The trolley is coming to an end in #Marietta next on @wsbtv at 4p pic.twitter.com/NVvtmL0ulZ— Wendy Corona (@WendyCoronaWSB) December 11, 2018
The iconic orange and green trolley has offered tours around Marietta since 2008. The trolley is named 'Ruban" in a nod to the very first trolley that went into operation in Marietta in 1905.
Corona talked to neighbors, who said they will be sad to see it go.
Final stop for the #trolley in Marietta is Dec 31st. Hear why on @wsbtv at 4p pic.twitter.com/1cNXf1Ly1D— Wendy Corona (@WendyCoronaWSB) December 11, 2018
Why the company decided to closes its doors, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police: Driver intentionally ran over woman at gas station, killing her
- Police: HS football player confesses to killing pregnant cheerleader
- ‘This has broken us totally apart:' 2 cousins killed execution style, police say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}