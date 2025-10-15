Hiram woman dies in head-on Lower Roswell Road collision

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police say a woman is dead after a head-on collision Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on Lower Roswell Road just after 7 a.m.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated that 23-year-old Bryanda Joya of Hiram was driving east on Lower Roswell Lane when her vehicle left the lane and got into the westbound lane.

Officers are still unsure why this happened, and the reason is still under investigation, but the move caused Joya’s Honda to hit a Lexus driven by a Marietta woman driving west on Lower Roswell.

Joya was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The other driver reported injuries and the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is still investigating the crash.

