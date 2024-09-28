Cobb County

Officer-involved shooting investigation underway at Cobb County gun store

SWAT officer outside of Adventure Outdoors gun store in Cobb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

Police say the shooting occurred “earlier today” at Adventure Outdoors located on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna.

A press conference has been scheduled for 2:30 a.m. at Belmont Hills Elementary, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

We have a Channel 2 Action News crew and photographer on scene and will provide additional details on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

