Officer-involved shooting investigation underway at Cobb County gun store

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

Police say the shooting occurred “earlier today” at Adventure Outdoors located on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna.

A press conference has been scheduled for 2:30 a.m. at Belmont Hills Elementary, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We have a Channel 2 Action News crew and photographer on scene and will provide additional details on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Murder suspect on the loose after escaping from Grady Memorial Hospital

©2024 Cox Media Group