Heads up, drivers! Major road near Kennesaw Mountain to be closed for months

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A major road connecting west Cobb to Interstate 75 will close this week.

Commuters and visitors to Kennesaw Mountain will have to find a detour.

The Stilesboro Road project will happen in three phases. The first was supposed to start on Tuesday, but was pushed back to Thursday.

Traffic backs up on Stilesboro Road each morning near Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

It will shut down from Gilbert Road to Old Mountain Road.

“It’s going to be pretty bad,” one driver told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.

“With everybody working, school, all that, it’s definitely going to cause issues,” another driver said.

The detours will be on Barrett Parkway to Old Highway 41, Cobb Parkway or going around to the south on Burnt Hickory to get to Whitlock Ave through Marietta.

“To give the public some time to prepare for this closure, we have delayed that closure to Thursday, May 8th,” said Cole Blackwell.

Blackwell is the general manager for Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority. He says crews are replacing an aging, 30-inch pipe with a new, 12-inch watermain as the utility tries to re-route lines around the national park.

“The pipeline along Stilesboro Road is over 60 years old. It’s time to replace the pipe,” he said.

Crews will also relocate other infrastructure to make way for new roundabouts at Old Hwy 41 and Kennesaw Ave. But that means headaches for drivers as a connection to and from West Cobb is closed.

The first phase will be completed in early August, then move up to a section up to the visitor’s center with the final piece finished sometime this fall from the park entrance to Old Hwy 41.

“Our goal is to maintain access to the visitor’s center, to the park, 100% through this project,” Blackwell said.

Once utility work on Stilesboro Road is done, look for closures on Old Hwy 41 with construction of those roundabouts to start sometime in summer 2026.

