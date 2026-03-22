Georgia VA clinic shooting: Funeral for victim, VA employee to be held Sunday afternoon

MARIETTA, Ga. — The funeral service for a Veterans Affairs employee killed during an active shooter incident in Jasper will start Sunday afternoon.
Now, the community is gathering together to remember and celebrate his life at a church service in Marietta.
Channel 2 Action News was in Jasper the day of the shooting when VA patient Lawrence Michels, 51, entered the clinic for a walk-in appointment and killed Nic Crews, 34 of Marietta.
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Michels was killed during the incident, after police and an armed bystander fired back.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Crews, a social worker case manager, had died on Tuesday as a result of his injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, but died.
The funeral service begins at 2:30 p.m. at North River Church of Christ.
A website in memoriam was set up for Crews and can be visited here.
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