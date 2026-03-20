Victim in Georgia VA shooting dies; suspect identified

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that the man shot at the Pickens County Veterans Affairs Clinic has died.

According to the GBI, Nicholas “Nic” Crews, 34 of Mareitta, was injured during the initial shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

He died of his injuries, GBI said.

The agency identified the shooter as Lawrence Charles Michels, 51 of Jasper, who was shot and killed during the incident by responding officers.

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The GBI said Michels had gone to the VA clinic for a walk-in mental health consultation.

He was inside the clinic when he shot Crews, who worked at the clinic as a Social Work Case Manager, GBI said.

Crews was taken to a trauma hospital after the shooting. He died on March 18.

After shooting Crews, GBI said Michels left the clinic and encountered police officers and an armed civilian.

Michels had a handgun and exchanged fire with officers and the civilian before being hit by gunfire and dying at the scene.

GBI said the investigation is still open.

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