Georgia VA clinic closed rest of week after employee was shot, suspect killed by officers

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Veteran Affairs clinic in north Georgia will be closed for the rest of the week after a shooting on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at the Pickens County VA Clinic in Jasper on Tuesday afternoon. One victim was airlifted and police shot and killed the suspect.

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VA Press Secretary Pete Kasperowicz confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the shooting victim was an employee. The VA did not release the employee’s name.

Kasperowicz said the clinic will be closed for the investigation between police and the VA’s Office of Inspector General.

“VA is rescheduling appointments as necessary and ensuring Veterans and staff have access to counseling and chaplain services in the wake of this tragic event,” he said.

The VA clinic is located in a shopping center on E. Main Street in Jasper. The scene remained active throughout Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Channel 2’s Michele Newell spoke with witnesses who ducked for cover when they heard the gunfire, including a man inside the Goodwill next door.

“My wife’s home sick and I came in here to buy her something special to help her get better, not knowing that I almost lost my life in here,” he said.

The landlord of the complex where the clinic is located said there are numerous cameras outside, and he is prepared to hand all that video to investigators.

The landlord said the video he viewed shows the suspect walk into the clinic and run out afterward.

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