GE Vernova to lease 77,000 square foot space next to Truist Park

ATLANTA — A soon-to-be spun off portion of the General Electric Co. will be moving next door to the Atlanta Braves’ home base in Cobb County.

GE Vernova, which will be splitting off from General Electric in 2024, will lease a 77,000 square-foot space through 2036, according to Piedmont Office Realty Trust, the owners of the property.

The move for GE Vernova, which manages all of the company’s power and energy operations, comes as GE splits into three companies next year, focused on healthcare, power and renewable energy, and digital, a GE Vernova spokeswoman told Channel 2 Action News.

The lease agreement was announced Monday and confirmed by GE Vernova.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As a result of the agreement, GE Vernova will move into 6600 Galleria Parkway in Cobb County, a designated LEED-Gold property and part of Piedmont in Atlanta’s Galleria on the Park.

GE Vernova will turn the office space into one of its company hubs, according to officials.

TRENDING STORIES:

Piedmont said in a statement that the location is connected to Truist Park and the Battery by a pedestrian bridge.

“We are thrilled to welcome a world-class company such as GE Vernova to Galleria on the Park,” Alex Valente, Executive Vice President for Piedmont’s Southeast region, said in a statement. “Galleria’s vibrant environment, along with its unmatched, recently modernized onsite amenity set, and superior accessibility make it the ideal location for innovative companies such as GE Vernova that are focused on using quality office space to recruit and retain valuable talent in today’s competitive workplace.”

GE’s leased space is one of five buildings at the location surrounded by a six-acre park with skyline views, prominent visibility, and direct access to I-75 and I-285, according to Piedmont.

The space is also located near the Battery and the Renaissance Waverly Hotel & Cobb Convention Center.

Speaking with Channel 2 Action News, a GE Vernova spokeswoman said the Piedmont-owned location was chosen for its modern amenities and workspaces, especially as more of their workforce returns to the office instead of working from home.

The company plans to move into the space in the second half of 2024, and in part will be using the move to reduce its office footprint as far as space used, rather than employee population size.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fire destroys popular Cherokee County sport shooting range building, golf carts, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group