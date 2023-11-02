Rich who zone? Hacked traffic sign in metro Atlanta displays explicit message

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A sign along Peachtree Road in DeKalb County that usually tells you when road work is coming up had a strange message for drivers on Thursday afternoon.
The traffic sign read, “Rich [expletive] Zone.” The included expletive was an offensive acronym used to describe women.
Channel 2 Action News spotted the sign near Peachtree Road and Colonial Drive in Brookhaven after a tip from a viewer.
City of Brookhaven officials confirmed that the sign has been hacked into twice on Thursday.
They say the sign is supposed to say “Work Zone Ahead.”
City officials say they are trying to get to the bottom of what happened.
