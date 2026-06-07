GA man accused of crashing car, huffing duster spray, driving through neighbors’ lawns

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Cobb County man faces multiple charges after being accused of crashing a vehicle, then leading police on a chase while huffing a can of electronic duster.

Bradley Carter is accused of getting involved in a car accident in Marietta, hitting a vehicle in front of him with his Ford F-150 on May 21 just after 11 a.m., according to an arrest warrant.

When officers arrived at the scene, the arrest warrant says they were working on finding out what happened and told Carter to put his vehicle in park.

Instead, Carter allegedly drove away.

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According to the arrest warrant for Carter, he had fallen asleep behind the wheel after driving while under the influence of Spray-X Electronics Duster.

When police told him to roll his window down, the warrant said he rolled it down while huffing the spray, then taking off.

After driving away form the scene, Carter is accused of weaving in and out of traffic to avoid officers, then while on his way home, driving through neighbors lawns while continuing to avoid police.

Carter was charged with driving, fleeing to elude police, following too closely, obstructing or hindering law enforcement, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

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