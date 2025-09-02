Former leasing manager accused of stealing rent money faces charges in Cobb

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former leasing manager in Cobb County is accused of stealing rent payments from tenants, leading to eviction notices for some victims.

Kriscella Baker, the former leasing manager, is charged with theft by deception after allegedly taking rent payments from tenants while working for Progress Residential. Investigators have revealed that one couple, who paid over $3,100, faced eviction but had their case dismissed. Another victim reported losing $3,500.

“It’s very concerning to know that they would have a person or people that would be associated with their company that would accused of theft,” a current tenant, who wished to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

The arrest warrant for Baker outlines accusations of stealing rent payments from tenants in Cobb County. Investigators say Baker used Progress Residential’s “Pay by Text” option and a Zelle account to collect the funds.

According to the warrant, one victim sent $3,500 through the “Pay by Text” option, while another couple sent more than $3,100 via a Zelle account that investigators say was not affiliated with the rental company.

“When there was a communication barrier we were told that we would be working with someone else and that she no longer works with the company,” a current resident said.

Progress Residential issued a statement:

“The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority. This former employee’s actions were a clear violation of trust. We acted swiftly to terminate the person, resolved the issue for affected residents, and are cooperating fully with authorities.”

Despite inquiries, the rental company declined to disclose whether the victims have been refunded.

Baker faces one criminal charges, but has not yet been arrested.

