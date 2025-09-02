DA won’t charge man pulled over with body in car

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County District Attorney announced Tuesday that the driver who shot and killed 21-year-old Malachi Mitchell will not face charges.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was at the news conference when District Attorney Dalia Racine said the driver, who has not been publicly identified, was the victim of an attempted robbery.

She said the man who was killed, 21-year-old Malachi Mitchell, was the aggressor.

The incident occurred in January when the driver agreed to pay Mitchell $800 for an AR pistol, investigators said.

After the transaction, Mitchell allegedly tried to grab the gun, leading to a struggle.

Racine said the driver intentionally committed a traffic violation, and when a deputy pulled him over he screamed out that he had been set up.

Racine said Mitchell reached toward his waistband and told the driver, “I got something for you,” which prompted the driver to shoot him with his own pistol.

The driver’s family corroborated his account, saying he called them that night, terrified, to explain what happened.

Malachi Mitchell’s mother has previously expressed her belief that her son was murdered. She told Channel 2 she planned to consult with a civil rights group before making further comments.

