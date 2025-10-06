Fight over food delivery service ends with gunfire inside Kennesaw restaurant

KENNESAW, Ga. — Police say an argument over food delivery orders led an employee to shoot another inside a Kennesaw restaurant.

The accused shooter is the husband of one of the employees, and he’s now in jail.

“You don’t need to use violence, you definitely don’t need to use your firearm,” said Officer David Buchanan with the Kennesaw Police Department.

Buchanan said several customers witnessed the shooting.

“Our chief said this was a dangerous situation that could have been much worse. We are glad no one was seriously injured,” Buchanan said.

It happened on Sunday while customers were eating breakfast at Martin’s Restaurant.

“During the morning time, there was an argument between the two employees about Door Dash, Uber Eats delivery driver, the status of those orders, that’s what started it all,” Buchanan said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say it escalated after one of the employees called her husband.

“The other employee and him got into a physical fight. During that fight, he pulled out a gun,” Buchanan said.

According to an arrest warrant for the suspect, Jeffrey Thomas, police say a manager broke up the fight, but they say the victim told them Thomas proceeded to pull out a gun, then shot at him.

He is now facing a long list of charges.

“Just walk away. There’s no need to get into a gun fight or a physical fight over something to do with work. There are much worse things to worry about in this world than something like this,” Buchanan said.

Thomas is also facing one child cruelty charge because police say a child witnessed the shooting.,

©2025 Cox Media Group