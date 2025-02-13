I-75 reopens after fiery crash, standing water shut down lanes in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fiery crash shut down Interstate 75 southbound near Interstate 285 in Cobb County.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach showed you the aftermath of the crash live on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash and a truck caught on fire. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says there was also standing water in some of the lanes. It’s unclear if that is what caused the crash.

Gehlbach says it appeared that the drivers and passengers got out safely. The lanes reopened by 6 a.m.

The lanes reopened by 6 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group