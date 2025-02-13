Families forced to evacuate RV park in Newton County over heavy rain

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Heavy rainfall forced some families who live on the Yellow River to evacuate.

“Just get out. Just get out. It’s not even worth it,” said Stephanie Rocha.

Rocha and her husband moved their RV to higher ground Wednesday afternoon after management at the Riverside Estates Travel and Trailer Park sent out flood advisory emails to people who live there.

By 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office sent out a public notice, predicting flooding in the area near the Yellow River.

The alert said most of Sockwell Road beside the Yellow River will be flooded with up to four feet of water.

County leaders predict the river will rise above flood stage Thursday morning, crest at 14 feet early Friday morning before falling below flood stage Friday evening.

The flood stage at the Yellow River in Newton County is 11 feet.

“Take it seriously because it happened last year, and it could happen again,” Rocha said.

In Jan. 2024, Newton County rescue teams had to save some stranded in the RV park.

“There were cars sunk in the water. There were motorcycles, trash all around. It was ugly,” Clemmie Crowe said.

In September of that year, families had to evacuate again due to heavy rain.

On Wednesday night, Newton County Spokesperson Bryan Fazio said public works and rescue teams were on standby overnight, evaluating conditions.

