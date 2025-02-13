Flooding to be a big concern throughout Thursday morning

ATLANTA — As we move through Thursday morning, the threat of flooding is going to increase as storms continue to move through the region.
Most of North Georgia remains under a flood watch until 7 a.m. Thursday.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Bartow, Haralson, Paulding, and Polk counties until 5 a.m.
“Watch for a rise in rivers, creeks and streams, but also water on the roads,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2-time Super Bowl champion Kadarius Toney arrested for choking someone in metro Atlanta
- Student from East Point went unnoticed for hours after entering Apalachee High School
- South Fulton mayor stripped of most privileges, must return expensive items he purchased
Nitz said metro Atlanta could see an additional 2 inches of rain through the end of Thursday morning.
We have already had about 1-2 inches of rainfall since Tuesday.
Nitz said things will dry out later on Thursday and Friday, but the potential of more heavy rain could impact the weekend.
©2025 Cox Media Group