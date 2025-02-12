2-time Super Bowl champion Kadarius Toney arrested for choking someone in metro Atlanta

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Former NFL wide receiver and two-time Super Bowl champion Kadarius Toney is facing charges in metro Atlanta after being accused of choking someone.

According to an incident report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was accused of choking someone during a dispute at a home on Jan. 14.

Douglas County jail records show that Toney, 26, was arrested on Feb. 6 on charges of aggravated assault - strangulation and obstructing a 911 call.

He was given a $25,000 bond for each charge and was released later the same day.

Details on what led up to the alleged domestic dispute have not been released.

Toney was the New York Giants’ first round draft pick in 2021 before helping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023.

He spent the most recent season as part of the Cleveland Browns before being released in December.

