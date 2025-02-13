Heavy rain falling across North Georgia as flood watch continues into tomorrow

ATLANTA — Heavy showers are now falling across metro Atlanta and things could get dicier this evening.
A flood watch remains in effect until Thursday morning. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the flood threat will increase after midnight.
LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 coverage as the rain pushes through, on Channel 2 Action News.
Nitz said there is some risk for strong storms or severe storms to develop over west Georgia into early Thursday.
Here’s what to know.
- Flood watch continues through Thursday morning; rivers, creeks, and streams will rise
- Overnight, warm front lifts across parts of our area increasing the storm threat especially south of Atlanta
- Clearing Thursday afternoon; more rain and storms this weekend
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
©2025 Cox Media Group