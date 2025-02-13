Weather

Heavy rain falling across North Georgia as flood watch continues into tomorrow

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Flood watch thru Thursday
ATLANTA — Heavy showers are now falling across metro Atlanta and things could get dicier this evening.

A flood watch remains in effect until Thursday morning. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the flood threat will increase after midnight.

Nitz said there is some risk for strong storms or severe storms to develop over west Georgia into early Thursday.

Here’s what to know.

  • Flood watch continues through Thursday morning; rivers, creeks, and streams will rise
  • Overnight, warm front lifts across parts of our area increasing the storm threat especially south of Atlanta
  • Clearing Thursday afternoon; more rain and storms this weekend

Flood watch continues, periods of heavy rain

