Heavy rain moving out for now, but flooding risk continues

ATLANTA — Heavy rain and isolated storms are moving out of north Georgia this morning, only after dropping several inches of rain over the area over the last couple of days.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked flooding in parts of metro Atlanta that started late Wednesday and went into the early morning hours on Thursday. The rain prompted several flash flooding warnings in west Georgia.

A flood watch remains in effect for north Georgia until 7 a.m.

“Rivers, creeks and streams will continue to rise in parts of the area as rain drains off,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Monahan also said after a couple of days break, the risk for more heavy rain is moving into the area this weekend along with a greater risk for strong and even severe thunderstorms.

Here’s what to know for Thursday.

Rain ending from west to east this morning

Gradual clearing this afternoon; breezy with highs in the mid to upper 50s

Dry Friday before showers move back in on Saturday

Another cold front moves in Sunday morning with the risk for heavy rain and a chance for strong/severe thunderstorms

Turning much colder early next week

Heavy rain to fall for few more hours this morning

