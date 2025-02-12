Trending

Joann fabric, craft stores to close more than 500 of 850 locations

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Exterior view of Jo Ann Fabrics and Crafts store. Jo-Ann Stores, Inc. is a specialty retailer of crafts and fabrics.
Store closings FILE PHOTO: Joann will be closing more than half of its locations according to bankruptcy court filings. (Ken Wolter/wolterke - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Joann announced it will be closing more than 500 of its approximate 850 locations amid its bankruptcy restructurings.

Read more trending news

A company spokesperson called it “a very difficult decision” but that it would be “right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward,” CNN reported.

There will be closings in all 50 states, according to court filings.

California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington will be hit the hardest, CNN reported.

The initial list of stores slated for closure is below, or click here and scroll to page 21.

Joann Fabrics and Crafts bankruptcy by National Content Desk on Scribd

Joann initially filed for bankruptcy in March 2024. It closed several stores before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month with the plan to “facilitate a sale process to maximize the value of its business,” USA Today reported.

In January the company blamed the “unexpected ramp-down, and in some cases, the entire cessation of production” of some products the stores carried, CNN reported.

Here are the Georgia stores closing:

Athens

Douglasville

Duluth

Alpharetta

Snellville

Fayetteville

Conyers

Newnan

Cumming

Brunswick

Macon

Warner Robins


Latest consumer headlines:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read