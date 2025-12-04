FBI tip helps capture Georgia fugitive more than 600 miles from shooting scene

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A man accused of shooting at three people in Smyrna was captured more than 600 miles away, thanks to help from federal agents.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reported in August when Denzel Peters was accused of firing off shots in a Smyrna neighborhood.

At the time, police said Peters was targeting three people, but missed them, hitting a house and two cars instead and scaring neighbors living nearby.

An arrest warrant was issued for his arrest but he was on the loose until the FBI helped track him down all the way in Missouri.

A tip given to the the FBI and shared with the Missouri state troopers helped bring him into custody, Newell learned.

Channel 2 Action News was told when Peters is sent back to Georgia, he’ll be staying at the Cobb County Jail without bond, facing three counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, and other charges.

Peters was booked into the Greene County Jail as a fugitive.

