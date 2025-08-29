Shooter fires recklessly at 3 people, hitting home, car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Smyrna police are actively searching for a man suspected of opening fire in a neighborhood earlier this month, targeting three individuals but missing them.

Denzel Peters is accused of firing the shots that struck a house and two cars, causing concern among residents.

“Petrified, because bullets don’t have names on them,” a neighbor told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

The shooting took place in the early hours of the morning, around 3 a.m., when police responded to reports of gunfire.

Homeowners in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots and expressed discomfort that the shooter has not yet been apprehended.

“My dogs heard the gunshots and they started barking really, really loud,” said one homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Peters, who is believed to have known the victims and targeted them specifically.

Despite the dangerous situation, no injuries were reported.

