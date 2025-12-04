Atlanta

More than a dozen Atlanta school buildings to close, others expanding

By Courtney Francisco, WSB-TV
Atlanta Public Schools
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Wednesday night to accept a plan that would repurpose 16 schools, including closing more than a dozen buildings.

The school buildings closing include:

  • Cleveland Elementary School
  • Continental Colony Elementary School
  • Dunbar Elementary School
  • Finch Elementary School
  • Frank L. Stanton Elementary School
  • Jackson Primary Elementary School
  • Perkerson Elementary School
  • Peyton Forest Elementary School
  • Scott Elementary School
  • Smith Intermediate Elementary School
  • Toomer Elementary School Annex
  • Usher Collier Elementary School
  • Douglas High School 9th Grade Building

Students at those schools will move to other nearby schools.

Maynard Jackson High School, Midtown High School and King Middle School will expand capacity.

