More than a dozen Atlanta school buildings to close, others expanding

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Wednesday night to accept a plan that would repurpose 16 schools, including closing more than a dozen buildings.

The school buildings closing include:

Cleveland Elementary School

Continental Colony Elementary School

Dunbar Elementary School

Finch Elementary School

Frank L. Stanton Elementary School

Jackson Primary Elementary School

Perkerson Elementary School

Peyton Forest Elementary School

Scott Elementary School

Smith Intermediate Elementary School

Toomer Elementary School Annex

Usher Collier Elementary School

Douglas High School 9th Grade Building

Students at those schools will move to other nearby schools.

Maynard Jackson High School, Midtown High School and King Middle School will expand capacity.

