More than a dozen Atlanta school buildings to close, others expanding

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Wednesday night to accept a plan that would repurpose 16 schools, including closing more than a dozen buildings.
The school buildings closing include:
- Cleveland Elementary School
- Continental Colony Elementary School
- Dunbar Elementary School
- Finch Elementary School
- Frank L. Stanton Elementary School
- Jackson Primary Elementary School
- Perkerson Elementary School
- Peyton Forest Elementary School
- Scott Elementary School
- Smith Intermediate Elementary School
- Toomer Elementary School Annex
- Usher Collier Elementary School
- Douglas High School 9th Grade Building
Students at those schools will move to other nearby schools.
Maynard Jackson High School, Midtown High School and King Middle School will expand capacity.
