  • Deadly crash shuts down all lanes of East/West Connector in both directions

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The East-West Connector in Smyrna is currently shut down in both directions as police respond to a fatal crash. 

    The accident happened near Fontaine and Cooper Lake roads. 

    NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene to gather details. 

    It's unclear how many people were killed or when the road will reopen. 

    We're working to gather more details for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories