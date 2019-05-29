Deadly crash shuts down all lanes of East/West Connector in both directions

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The East-West Connector in Smyrna is currently shut down in both directions as police respond to a fatal crash.
The accident happened near Fontaine and Cooper Lake roads.
NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene to gather details.
It's unclear how many people were killed or when the road will reopen.
We're working to gather more details for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
